Understanding The Synergy Between Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs And NEMA By Michael Jimoh

Trawling through twitter, this writer came across a tweet – HM @sadiya_farouq on anofficial visit to @nemanigeria. The DG updated the Hon. Minister @sadiya_farouqand the perm sec Jalal Arabi on the activities, interventions and responses of@nemanigeria with respect to the #COVID 19 pandemic.A comment caught my eye – “What is this woman @sadiya_farouq doing again withNEMA?”My first instinct was to consider the question, what is the Minister of HumanitarianAffairs, Disaster Management and Social Development doing with NEMA? But themoment I considered the question, the answer popped up almost immediately. Theministry’s mandate under - Disaster Management is completely aligned with themandate of NEMA.NEMA short for National Emergency Management Agency was established via Act 12 asamended by Act 50 of 1999, to manage disasters in Nigeria with a clearly definedobjective - tackle disaster related issues through the establishment of concretestructures.Its mission, as spelt out on its website, is to “coordinate resource towards efficient andeffective disaster prevention, preparation, mitigation and response in Nigeria” while itsvision is “to build a culture of preparedness, prevention, response and communityresilience to disaster in Nigeria.”The Ministry on the other hand established in 2019 with a mandate to develophumanitarian policies and provide effective coordination of national and internationalhumanitarian interventions, ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness andresponse, while managing the formulation and implementation of equity focused socialinclusion and protection programmes in Nigeria.A close reading will show that there are several points at which the raison d’ etre ofNEMA intersects with that of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, DisasterManagement and Social Development. But before we consider those points ofintersection and alignment, let us take a quick trip to America.Even the most cursory look at NEMA vis a vis its name, mission and vision will leave noone in doubt that the spirit and the letter came from America’s Federal EmergencyManagement Agency (FEMA). In America, FEMA is responsible for coordinating thefederal government's response to natural and man-made disasters. Its missionstatement is simple and speaks to proactiveness – “helping people before, during andafter disasters.”FEMA was established in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter via Executive Order 12127.The executive order merged many of the disparate disaster-related responsibilities intothe Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Upon its establishment, FEMAabsorbed the following: The Federal Insurance Administration, The National FirePrevention and Control Administration, The National Weather Service CommunityPreparedness Program, The Federal Preparedness Agency of the General ServicesAdministration as well as the Federal Disaster Assistance Administration activities fromHousing and Urban Development while Civil defense responsibilities were alsotransferred to the new agency from the Defense Department's Defense CivilPreparedness Agency.FEMA enjoyed autonomy for all of 24 years before it was subsumed under the newlycreated Department of Homeland Security in 2003, two years after the 9/11 bombing of2001, America’s biggest man-made disaster. The Department was set up ostensibly to“better coordinate among the different federal agencies that deal with law enforcement,disaster preparedness and recovery, border protection and civil defense.”In subsuming FEMA under the Department of Homeland Security and providing it withcabinet level oversight, the President George W. Bush administration noted that thougheffective, FEMA had over its 24 year existence carried out its mandate in concert withother disparate federal and state agencies and they all had failed to present a single,unifying and wide ranging strategy to meet the nation’s disaster preparedness andmanagement.17 years later, FEMA is a larger and much strengthened agency reporting to theSecretary of the Department of Homeland Security.20 years after NEMA was created in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari created theMinistry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Theoverarching intention was to create a ministry that would facilitate and oversee thepreparedness and management of the nation’s humanitarian programmes, disastermanagement activities as well as social investment programmes.Such a ministry has become imperative in a country where the North East has beendevastated by over a decade of insurgency which has taken unprecedented human andinfrastructural toll on the nation; personal and forced migrations have become topicalissues that dot our newspaper headlines; the term IDP has become part of our dailylingo due to internal displacements precipitated by sundry crises; incidents of floodinghave been on the increase no thanks to climate change and environmental degradationwhile the death toll continues to rise from incidents of fire disasters, pipeline explosionsas well as other man-made disasters that continue to exert pressure on the governmentand populace.These exigencies made it imperative for a ministry that would provide oversight as wellas a single, unifying and comprehensive strategy to meet the humanitarian, disastermanagement and social development needs of a country like Nigeria.A few months after its creation, the ministry was put through its paces when itfacilitated the return of over 130 Nigerians who were stuck in Cameroun. Many whoknew the Minister’s antecedents did not find that particularly newsworthy because theysaw her doing what she had always done because prior to her appointment as Minister,Sadiya Umar Farouq had acquitted herself creditably as the Honourable FederalCommissioner of the National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and InternallyDisplaced Persons (NCFRMI).Because it was her quick interventions and leadership from the front in the wake of twodevastating incidents that finally put her in the bull’s eye of the press and public.Boko Haram’s attack on Auno in crisis plagued Borno state left one score and ten peopledead while a pipeline explosion in the Abule Edo area of Lagos led to over 20 fatalities.Sadiya Umar Farouq was quick to carry out on-the-spot assessments which werefollowed by the provision of relief materials and medical supplies.Under her sway, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has become moreengaged and only recently announced the construction of a 14-bed and 21-bed facility,each close to a large IDP Camp in Maiduguri using pre-fabrication technology to serveas COVID-19 Isolation Centres in the North-East.With the Covid 19 pandemic, Honourable Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq and theministry she superintends have suddenly been thrust into the forefront of the battleagainst Covid-19. Today, the major bodies in the vanguard of attack are clearly thePresidential Task Force (PTF), the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and theMinistry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.The Ministry, to give impetus to its interventions, inaugurated a Technical WorkingGroup (TWG) on March 27th, 2020 to complement the efforts of the PTF in providinghumanitarian and social interventions as Covid-19 rages. The TWG is comprised of allthe Agencies and programs under the supervision of the Ministry; which have beenpooled to operationalize the Ministry-led response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The ministry is providing, in a single, unified and comprehensive manner, humanitarianassistance to the poor and vulnerable, awareness and sensitization to persons of concernas well as relief and palliatives as social impact interventions during this crisis.These interventions are more comprehensive and wide ranging and clearly beyond theremit of a disaster management agency like NEMA. So, like Bush did with FEMA,Buhari has done with NEMA, bringing the agency under the away of a broader and morestrategic ministry for the good of the larger majority.Now, we know what that woman @sadiya_farouq is doing with NEMA?**Mike Jimoh, a communications analyst writes from Lagos