UK Based Nigerian Lawyer Die Of Covid-19 In London

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian lawyer has died from CoronovarusBarrister Titi Adeyemo,a leading immigration Lawyer died from complications arising from the virus on Saturday.This was how UK based entrepreneurship expert Dayo Olomu break the news on his social media handle"I am so devastated and upsetBarrister Titi Adeyemo, a leading immigration lawyer in UK and one of my big sisters in the community who helped me to retrieve my British passport when I discovered that a crook has stolen my identity and obtained a British passport in my name, died of COVID-19 yesterday.I am so shocked and devastated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest and grant her family the fortitude to bear the irresistible loss."