Trending Video Of Large Crowd At The Burial Of Emir Of Rano In Kano Is Fake News

The Emir of Rano Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo a, died yesterday as the mysterious deaths in the state continued.The emir died at a hospital in Kano at the age of 74.At the time he was rushed to the hospital yesterday, sources said his ailment had nothing to do with COVID-19.He is survived by two wives and 17 children.Rano Emirate Council is one of the four newly created by Ganduje.But Mallam Rabiu Musa is suspected of being a victim of the coronavirus.He was aged 60.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted his son, Musa Rabiu, as saying he died at about 3.00 am yesterday having fallen ill a few days ago.“Although we noticed symptoms we suspect to be of coronavirus the result of the test conducted is not yet out,” he said.He added: “a week ago, he complained of sore throat and malaria, but after few days of medication, he became normal. A few days later, he complained that he was finding it difficult to breath.“He also complained that no matter how short he walked, he lost breath. So, he was taken to the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Dala on Friday where he gave up.”Rate of community transmission in Kano ‘now 80 percentMeanwhile, CKN News can confirm that the video circulating on social media showing a large crowd purportedly carrying the body of the Emir is not true.It has been confirmed rather that it was the burial of the Emir of Bama in Borno State who died days ago.CKN News has been informed that the Emir of Rano will be buried this afternoon in Kano