Transgender Bobrisky Arrested Over N30m Alleged Fraud

This was confirmed on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Lagos State police command.
“Yes, Bobrisky was arrested in the early hours of today following a petition by a Nigerian woman that the cross dresser collected N30m from her for sales but did not keep to the end of the deal,” he said.
He, however, confirmed that the 28-year-old social media influencer had been granted bail.
“Bobrisky was granted bail but the case is still an active one. It is a case under investigation,” he confirmed.
This is not the first time Bobrisky has been arrested by the police
On March 8, he was arrested for allegedly defrauding a business woman who had contracted him to help market a line of eyelashes.
In August 2019, his birthday party was disrupted by the police and he was reportedly detained at the police station.
