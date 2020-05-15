Stop Controversial Infectious Disease Bill..Nigerian Governors Forum Tell NASS

Published:

The controversy trailing the handling of the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020 by the National Assembly has continued with governors asking the National Assembly halt all activities in relation to the bill.The governors also expressed worry over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country and its impact on the finances of the states.They resolved to approach the Federal Government for financial assistance and to seek clarification on the distribution of recovered looted funds.The chief executives of states made this known after the 8th COVID-19 teleconference of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday.The governors, in a communiqué made available to reporters on Thursday, expressed discomfort that they were not consulted by the National Assembly on the infectious diseases bill as the leaders of anti-COVID efforts in their respective states.According to the communiqué which was signed by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi: “The governors raised concern with the lack of consultation with state governments, who are at the forefront of the epidemic.*The forum resolved that the bill should be stepped down until an appropriate consultative process is held, including a public hearing to gather public opinion and concerns.”According to the communiqué, members of the NGF took the decision after they were briefed by Sokoto State Governor and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Aminu Tambuwal on the content of the bill and the implication of its passage into law.