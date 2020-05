Published:

Security agents have arrested one of the kidnappers who killed Dr Drenkat a lecturer at the University of Jos at Road six, University of Jos Senior Staff Quarters.He was shot on the leg while his gang exchanged fire with men of the Nigerian police who collaborated with the Hunters group.Ali Muhammad lives in Tilde area of the city but his father said it's been over two years that he has not set his eyes on him.The other members of the gang are being trailed