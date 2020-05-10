Police Warns Bishop Oyedepo Over Attempt To Reopen Church.

Published:

Share This

The police in Ogun State have sent strong warning to Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) over his plan to reopen his church.It will be recalled that Bishop Oyedepo, in a viral video, on Friday, said he had declared churches open, saying anybody against the reopening of churches will die.Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church is headquartered in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of Ogun State.In a veiled reference to Oyedepo, the police said they have information that some religious leaders in Ogun are preparing to open their religious centres for people to converge.This, the police said was in total disobedience to both the state and federal government directives.A statement by the state Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said appealed to such religious leaders to have a change of heart, saying “security agencies in the state will view the opening of worship centres with all seriousness.”Oyeyemi said the police would not tolerate any act capable of undermining the determination of the state and federal government to fight Coronavirus to a standstill, stressing that “the ban on all forms of gathering be it social or religious is still in force.”The statement reads:“It has come to the notice of Ogun State Police Command that some religious leaders in the state are preparing to open their various religious centers for people to converge in total disobedience to both the state and federal government directives.“The command hereby appeals to such religious leaders in both Islamic and Christian faith who may be having such intention to have a change of mind because the security agencies in the state will view such with all seriousness.“The command will not tolerate any act capable of undermining the determination of the state and federal government to fight the COVID 19 pandemic to a standstill.“The commissioner of police, therefore, wish to use this medium to remind all religious leaders that the ban on all forms of gathering; be it social or religious is still in force. He also admonished all and sundry to cooperate with the government in its efforts to make the state coronavirus-free.”