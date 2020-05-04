Police Detains Shina Peters Son,Clarence Over Death Of Music Video Dancer

Published:

Popular Nigerian music director and producer, Clarence Peters, has been arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command over the death of dancer and video vixen, Kodak.The Lagos Police spokesman, Bala Elkanam, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday, said that the dancer died on Thursday, after she was reportedly electrocuted while charging her phone at Clarence’s apartment in Omole Estate, Lagos State.Elkana said that Clarence has been detained and is being questioned as investigation is ongoing for murder.According to him, everyone present at the music director’s house, when the unfortunate incident happened, has been invited for questioning.He said ”Yes it is true; he is in our custody answering some questions.”We are investigating the circumstances that led to her death so definitely there are questions investigators will need to find out and he is one of those that need to answer some of those questions; that is why he has been invited with some few others who were there.”They are detained because it is full-fledged investigation.”It is a murder charge. We are probably looking at murder but we are not concluding at this stage.”If she died of electrocution according to reports, it is left for us to find out if she was actually electrocuted and what went wrong.””I believe that by the time the autopsy is out we will know,” he added.Clerence is the son of popular Afro Juju start Sir Shina Peters and popular actress Clarion Chukwurah