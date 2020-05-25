Okezie Ikpeazu,Abia Speaker Mourn Late Commisssioner

Published:

Share This

Government Special AnnouncementIt is with great sadness and a deep sense of loss that we announce the demise of a member of Abia State Executive Council and the Honorable Commissioner for Environment, Dr Solomon Ogunji, who passed away on Saturday, 23rd May, 2020, at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, after a brief illness related to high blood pressure.Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, who received the sad news with shock yesterday has personally communicated and condoled with the family of the bereaved and is currently in mourning.We pray that the Almighty God will give the family of Dr Ogunji the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and rest his soul in the bosom of the Lord.Chief John Okiyi KaluHonorable Commissioner for Information, Abia StateAbia Speaker Mourns Late Commissioner for Environment, Dr Solomon Ogunji, Says He Served the State MeritoriouslyIt was with shock that we received the sad news of the demise of my good friend and the Honorable Commissioner for Environment in Abia State, Dr Solomon Ogunji, who passed on after a brief illness at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, on Saturday, 23rd May, 2020.Dr Ogunji served our dear state meritoriously in various capacities and was a loyal party man who was also close to me and my family. We will surely miss him even as we pray for his family and the loved ones he left behind to be granted the fortitude to bear this painful loss.All of us at the Abia State House of Assembly mourn with his family, his community, the good people of Abia State and members of the state executive council led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu; we pray God to give us all the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.May his soul rest In peace.Rt. Honorable Chinedum OrjiSpeaker, Abia State House of Assembly