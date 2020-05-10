Ogun State Govt Responds To Video Of Corpse Lying Down At Abeokuta Health Centre

Published:

The attention of the Ogun State Ministry of Health has been drawn to the video circulating in the social media about a corpse claimed to be a Covid-19 victim at Primary Health Center, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta on Friday, May 9, 2020.We wish to state that the corpse was Brought in Dead (BID) with the driver, who arrived at the PHC along with individual's husband, hurriedly pushing the body on the floor. It was at this moment that someone captured the corpse on camera.The matron in charge of the facility swung into action by arranging for one of our ambulances to evacuate the corpse, while both the deceased and her husband were tested for COVID - 19, the results of which are still being awaited.The entire premises of the health center were also immediately decontaminated. We hereby urge the member of the public not to panic.Kindly be assured that as a responsive and responsible government, the state will leave no stone unturned at ensuring containment of this pandemic among its citizenry.Dr. Tomi CokerHon. Commissioner for Health,Ogun State