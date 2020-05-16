Ogun State Governor Extends Lockdown By Another One Week

Published:

Share This

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State last night extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for the third consecutive week.The new lockdown will lapse on May 24.The governor cited non-compliance by residents with safety regulations and the community spread of the virus as reasons for extending the sit-at-home order.“In view of the evidence of community transmission and poor compliance with the lockdown measures, we are constrained to extend the lockdown by another week till Sunday 24th of May,” he told reporters.“The current pattern of lockdown with relaxation windows from 7.00 am to 5.00 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday continues.“We will continue to monitor the level of compliance with the lockdown measures and incidence of community transmission and hopefully, there will be positive developments that will enable us further ease the lockdown at the end of this new lockdown period.”