Ogbunike Community, Family Announce Passing Of Igwe Umenyiora

Published:

Share This

Ogbunike community in Oyi Local Council of Anambra State and the Umenyiora family have officially announced the passing unto glory of HRM Igwe John Ositadimma Umenyiora (Ezedioramma 1 of Ogbunike and Okpala Iguedo). Though the monarch died on April 28, 2020, the formal announcement of his death was performed on May 8, in compliance with the constitution and tradition of the community.Spearheaded by Chief Anene .C. Osadebe (GON), Aka Eze (Traditional Prime Minister) and regent of Ogbunike, the event had in attendance members of the Umenyiora family, Igwe’s Cabinet members, Ndi Ichie Ogbunike, Ndi Nze na Ozo Ogbunike, leaders of the Ogbunike Progressive Union (OPU), Umuada Ogbunike, stakeholders and journalists, who witnessed the ceremony at the Round Palace.Addressing the gathering, Chief Osadebe informed that the Royal Father, who recently gave palliatives to all widows in Ogbunike to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, passed on April 28, at exactly 12pm, in Enugu, after a brief illness.“In compliance with the Igwe Ogbunike Constitution 1978 Paragraph 8 & 9 (1, 2 & 3) and having been empowered by the Igwe Ogbunike constitution 1978 as the only competent person to announce the death of Igwe Ogbunike, 1, Chief Anene .C. Osadebe GON, AkaEze (Prime Minister) Ogbunike and Acting Igwe Ogbunike hereby announce the death of Ezedioramma 1 of Ogbunike.”Describing Igwe Umenyiora as a man who led by examples, Chief Osadebe paid glowing tribute to the late monarch, who singlehandedly built the Ogbunike Town Hall, Oyeolisa Market and Ogbunike Boys Secondary School (now Cave City Secondary School).“On August 14, 1976, Ogbunike community assembled at Eke Olisa/Obi Ogbunike to pronounce that Ogbunike has been blessed with a king (Igwe) titled Ezedioramma, by name Igwe John Ositadimma Umenyiora. On the 20th December 1976, he was crowned as Ezedioramma 1 of Ogbunike. Al through his reign, Igwe projected Ogbunike to the limelight and played a vital role in the development of the community in his over 44 years in the throne. He will greatly be missed,” he said.With the news of Umenyiora’s death now public, Chief Osadebe informed that details of his last Ofala will be communicated in due time.“We have only performed the tradition of announcing his demise in line with the constitutional provisions of the Igwe Ogbunike. In due time, we will give details concerning his last Ofala; we are working together with the Umenyiora family to ensure everything goes well. Already, we’ve communicated the Anambra State Government and other relevant authorities. But very soon, detail will be made public,” he said.The late Umenyiora, who passed on at age 79, is survived by his wife, Lolo Ijeoma Umenyiora, his children, including Ogo Umenyiora, Okwudili Umenyiora of Dilly Motor, Osi Umenyiora, former NFL player and others.