Oando Obalende Petrol Station Fire Contained As UBA's Mega Fire Service Truck Came To The Rescue

Published:

UBA Fire Service Truck Curtailing The Fire Today

Share This

The Fire incident that occurred at Oando filling Station in Obalende area of Lagos has been brought under control.The people of the area had UBA to thank for the promptness with which the fire was curtailed,The arrival of UBA mega-fire service trucks was the game-changer as the Lagos State Fire service were almost helpless with the rate at which the fire was spreading.The Petrol Station fire (the second in a week) started at about 3.30pm on Friday when according to eyewitnesses when a tanker which was to discharging fuel at the station fell and caught fire.The fire engulfed the station and was almost extending to adjoining buildings as sympathisers and men of the fire service battled to put it off.Their efforts paid off when UBA deployed the modern fire service trucks operated right from the top of Obalende bridge to the admiration of most of the onlookersUnited Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc; the pan-African banking group, had in 2010 acquired the state-of-the-art fire fighting truck, capable of fighting fire incidents in all conditions. The vehicle, acquired by the bank, among other advanced fire fighting machines, according to the bank then was in further demonstration of its commitment to ensuring a safe and conducive working environment at all times.Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, the then Group Director of Resources and current GMD, UBA PLC said during the testing of the equipment in Lagos that the NAFFCO Fire truck machine, a 6 x 4 wheel drive Mercedes Benz Actross 3332, was equipped with auxiliary shift for easy maneuvering in all conditions. â€œThough we will deploy the truck for our internal use, it will however be available to complement the services of public fire fighting agencies in Lagos and its environs. As often demonstrated in our various safety in our work place initiatives, including our regular fire drill services, this new acquisition will strength our capability to respond to emergenciesMr. Anthony Ezeani, UBA Chief Fire Officer, listed features of the truck to include; delivery outlets and an output of 8000 litre per minute, equipped with RME 200 Hale, an American centrifugal type with normal pressure. The vehicle, according to Ezeani, has capability to use water and foam to fight fire. Foam is the only fire extinguisher that can fight combustible liquid like diesel, kerosene and various industrial oil with little or no health hazard.Other features designed to guarantee the safety of the firemen and people trapped during a fire outbreak, according to him, include a monitor with which the driver can engage high rise fire, even without the assistance of firemen since it can cover 270 degrees; a search light that can illuminate any dark vicinity caused by smoke, thus making fire fighting very easy, even in obscured scenes; several life support firefighting equipment like breathing apparatus, fire suit, headgear, eye protection goggles and leather safety boots.Video of the truck in action today