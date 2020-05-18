Nyesom Wike Mourns Death Of His SA New Media And Electronics Simeon Nwakaudu
Published: May 18, 2020
He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.
The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.
He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.
Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.
Paulinus Nsirim
Commissioner for Information and Communications
