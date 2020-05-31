Millionaire Ned Nwoko Nollywood Actress Wife Regina Daniels Posts Pictures Of Her Baby Bump

Published:

“I have never been this happy before”, these were the words of actress, Regina Daniels, now Mrs Ned Nwoko, as she gave fans a first glimpse of her baby bump.Yes! the Nollywood child actress has now revealed that she is about to become a mother.She took to Instagram on Saturday to share videos of her pregnant self, looking all glam in a black bodycon dress, in what was apparently the behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot.Captioning the videos, Regina wrote, “I have never been this happy before. This feeling of becoming a mum is the most amazing journey of my life …I see myself speaking to my tummy all day , staring at the mirror and still can’t believe it .This child is about to change my entire life 😩Oh! How much I can’t wait”.Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the expectant mum from fans and colleagues alike, even as many gushed over “how good pregnancy looks on her”.In August 2019 the actress, for the first time, shared official photos with her husband, Ned Nwoko with her over 4.8million followers (at the time), ending months of speculations over her marital status.Mr Nwoko, an entrepreneur and politician who had served in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, also shared the good news with his followers on Instagram, with the caption: “It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby”.While he already has at least four other children, this would be his first with his wife, Regina.