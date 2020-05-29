Nigerian Troops Kill Boko Haram Terrorists,Capture Armoured Personal Carrier ,Rescues 241 Kidnapped Victims
Published: May 29, 2020
In the same vein, troops of 151 Battalion on 26 May 2020 successfully killed several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) including several suicide bombers, while numerous others fled with gun shot wounds. The gallant troops succesfully engaged the criminal Boko Haram elements who were mounted on 10 Gun Trucks and attempted to simultaneously attack the troops’ locations at Banki Junction and Firgi in Bama LGA of Borno State under the cover of darkness. The courageous troops however overpowered the terrorists with superior firepower and captured 1 Cobra Armoured Personnel Carrier, one Dushka Anti-Aircraft Gun, 1 AK 47 Rifle and 1 FN Rifle. Other items captured by the gallant troops include 3 Hand Grenades, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines, one FN Rifle magazine, 78 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 25 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition from the criminals.
The Chief of Army Staff congratulates the gallant troops for their professionalism and good conduct. Equally the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the troops and encourages them to sustain the momentum of their operations towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East.
0 comments: