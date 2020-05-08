Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infection From Coronavirus (381)

Published:

Share This

Nigeria has recorded 381 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,526.Nigeria recorded its highest daily infection from the coronavirus on Thursday with the newly-recorded 381 cases.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.It tweeted, “On the 7th of May 2020, 381 new confirmed cases and four deaths were recorded in Nigeria.“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 3,526 cases have been confirmed, 601 cases have been discharged and 107 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.“The 381 new cases are reported from 17 states – Lagos(183), Kano(55), Jigawa(44), Zamfara(19), Borno(9), Bauchi(19), Katsina(11), Kwara(8), Kaduna(7), Gombe(6), Ogun(5),Sokoto(4), Oyo(3), Rivers(3), Niger(2), Akwa Ibom(1), Enugu(1), Plateau(1).”