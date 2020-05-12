Nigeria Records Another 242 New Cases Of Covid-19

Published:

Nigeria has recorded 242 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 4,641.In a tweet late Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 88 new cases in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 49 in Katsina and 13 in Kaduna.According to the health agency, Ogun state had nine cases, Gombe six, Adamawa four, and the FCT three.Six other states – Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Zamfara, Borno, and Bauchi – reported one case each.242 new cases of #COVID19;88-Lagos64-Kano49-Katsina13-Kaduna9-Ogun6-Gombe4-Adamawa3-FCT1-Ondo1-Oyo1–Rivers1-Zamfara1-Borno1-Bauchi4641 cases of #COVID19 in NigeriaDischarged: 902Deaths: 150 pic.twitter.com/2eK1cRJeH0— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 11, 2020