Nigeria Records Another 242 New Cases Of Covid-19
Published: May 12, 2020
In a tweet late Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 88 new cases in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 49 in Katsina and 13 in Kaduna.
According to the health agency, Ogun state had nine cases, Gombe six, Adamawa four, and the FCT three.
Six other states – Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Zamfara, Borno, and Bauchi – reported one case each.
242 new cases of #COVID19;
88-Lagos
64-Kano
49-Katsina
13-Kaduna
9-Ogun
6-Gombe
4-Adamawa
3-FCT
1-Ondo
1-Oyo
1–Rivers
1-Zamfara
1-Borno
1-Bauchi
4641 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 902
Deaths: 150 pic.twitter.com/2eK1cRJeH0
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 11, 2020
