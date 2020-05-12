Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Nigeria Records Another 242 New Cases Of Covid-19

Published: May 12, 2020
Nigeria has recorded 242 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 4,641.

In a tweet late Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 88 new cases in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 49 in Katsina and 13 in Kaduna.

According to the health agency, Ogun state had nine cases, Gombe six, Adamawa four, and the FCT three.

Six other states – Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Zamfara, Borno, and Bauchi – reported one case each.

    242 new cases of #COVID19;

    88-Lagos
    64-Kano
    49-Katsina
    13-Kaduna
    9-Ogun
    6-Gombe
    4-Adamawa
    3-FCT
    1-Ondo
    1-Oyo
    1–Rivers
    1-Zamfara
    1-Borno
    1-Bauchi

    4641 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
    Discharged: 902
    Deaths: 150 pic.twitter.com/2eK1cRJeH0

    — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 11, 2020

