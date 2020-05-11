Nigeria Records 143 Deaths From Coronavirus ,Lagos ,Jigawa Top Latest Chat

Published:

Nigeria has recorded 248 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 4,399.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle.It also said that no fewer than 143 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications in the country.NCDC said, “On the 10th of May 2020, 248 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 4399 cases have been confirmed, 778 cases have been discharged and 143 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.“The 248 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(81), Jigawa(35), Borno(26), Kano(26), Bauchi(20),FCT(13), Edo(12), Sokoto(10), Zamfara(7), Kwara(4), Kebbi(4), Gombe(2), Taraba(2), Ogun(2), Ekiti (2), Osun(1), Bayelsa(1).”