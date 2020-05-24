Nigeria Gets 265 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Rise To 7,526

Published:

Nigeria has recorded 265 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said late Saturday.The total infections for the country now stand at 7,526.In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC reported that 133 of the new cases were found in Lagos, 34 in Oyo, 28 in Edo, 22 in the FCT, six in Plateau, five in Kaduna, three each in Borno and Niger, and two each in Kwara, Bauchi, Anambra, and Enugu.The number of deaths remained unchanged at 221 from Friday but the figures for successfully treated patients increased to 2,174.265 new cases of #COVID19;133-Lagos34-Oyo28-Edo23-Ogun22-FCT6-Plateau5-Kaduna3-Borno3-Niger2-Kwara2-Bauchi2-Anambra2-Enugu7526 cases of #COVID19 in NigeriaDischarged: 2174Deaths: 221 pic.twitter.com/92btuBX9tv— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 23, 2020Meanwhile, the global number of novel coronavirus cases has passed 5.25 million with more than 339,000 deaths, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Saturday.Since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, 5,260,970 cases have been recorded across 196 countries and territories, with 339,758 deaths attributed to the virus.The latest figures mean recorded cases worldwide have doubled in a month, with 250,000 new cases recorded in less than three days.The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.Since 1900 GMT on Friday, 4,179 new deaths and 100,671 new cases have been recorded worldwide.The countries that registered the most deaths were Brazil with 1,001 followed by the United States with 989 and Mexico with 479.The US, which registered its first case of the virus in early February, is the worst-hit country, with 1,661,691 cases and 96,479 deaths.After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,675 deaths from 257,154 cases, Italy with 32,735 from 229,327 cases, Spain with 28,678 deaths, and 235,290 cases and France with 28,332 deaths and 182,469 cases.Among the hardest-hit countries in terms of the death rate are Belgium, which has recorded 80 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Spain 61, Britain and Italy both 54, and France 43 per 100,000 inhabitants.China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,971 cases. It has 78,258 recovered cases.Europe overall has 173,279 deaths from 2,004,226 cases, the United States and Canada have 102,912 deaths from 1,695,281 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 37,762 deaths from 685,508 cases, Asia 13,745 deaths from 428,300 cases, the Middle East 8,704 deaths from 333,744 cases, Africa 3,226 deaths from 105,456 cases, and Oceania 130 deaths from 8,463 cases.Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.