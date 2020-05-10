Nigeria Coronavirus Infection Exceeds 4,000 Mark As Death Toll Rises To 128

Published:

Nigeria has reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of infections in the country to 4,151 cases.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the new cases in a tweet on Saturday night.According to the agency, 97 of the cases were in Lagos, 44 in Bauchi, 29 in Kano, and 19 in Katsina.Borno States had 17 cases, the Federal Capital Territory had seven cases, Kwara had six, Oyo had five, while Kaduna, Sokoto and Adamawa states had three cases each.Kebbi, Ogun, and Plateau states each had two cases, while Ekiti had one new case.239 new cases of #COVID19;97-Lagos44-Bauchi29-Kano19-Katsina17-Borno7-FCT6-Kwara5-Oyo3-Kaduna3-Sokoto2-Adamawa2-Kebbi2-Plateau2-Ogun1-Ekiti4151 cases of #COVID19 in NigeriaDischarged: 745Deaths: 128 pic.twitter.com/tVlNJr4AjL— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 9, 2020Since February 27 when Nigeria confirmed its index COVID-19 case, the virus has spread with cases confirmed in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.Of the 4,151 people who have been infected in the country, 745 have recovered while 128 have sadly lost their lives.Lagos remains the epicentre to the pandemic in Nigeria with 1,764 confirmed cases or 42.5 percent of total infections.It is followed by Kano State, which has 576 cases and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja with 343 cases.