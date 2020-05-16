Muhammadu Buhari,Tinubu Congratulate Dele Momodu On 60th Birthday

Published:

Share This

.President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his greetings to the journalist/publisher, Ayobamidele Abayomi Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu, popularly known as Dele Momodu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday May 16, 2020.The President congratulates Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum.Meanwhile, the Natioal Leader of the All Progressives’ Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated Bashorun Dele Momodu, ace journalist, prolific writer and author, media entrepreneur, politician and socialite on his 60th birthday.In a statement issued by the Tinubu Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said Bashorun Momodu “has earned his innumerable stripes.”“Momodu has done remarkably well for the journalism profession and for his country. He fought relentlessly for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria and for the promotion of good governance and social justice.“While traversing the media landscape and forging what was to become an exciting and illustrious career, culminating in the founding of the Ovation Media Group, Momodu was also actively involved in pro-democracy activities.“For that, he was forced on exile by the late Abacha military junta, like yours sincerely, during which time both of us, along with some other progressives, continued the struggle for the revalidation of the annulled June 12 election.“Momodu is not only a pro-democracy activist but also a political actor and indeed at one time a presidential candidate.Also remarkable is his regular, incisive and helpful interventions in social and governance issues.“I salute his courage, tenacity, resilience, sagacity and commitment to worthy causes and loyalty to friendship.“On this milestone age, I join the family, friends and associates of our highly-admired Bob Dee in wishing him a most fulfilling birthday even at this moment that demands of all of us preventive and physical distancing measures in the wake of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.“May God Almighty grant Momodu many more years, robust health and strength to continue to advance the cause of journalism, democracy and good governance as he has been doing over the years,” the statement said.