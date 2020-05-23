Mosques,Churches To Remain Shut In Abuja...FCT Minister

Published:

The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has said that places of worship in the territory remain shut based on advice from medical experts and guidelines from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Churches and mosques have been shut down for the past two months as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.Malam Bello, who held a meeting with representatives of the FCT Christian and Muslim communities led by the FCT Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Dr. Samson Jonah, and the FCT League of Imams Initiative (FLII), Dr. Tajudeen Mohammed Bello Adigun, explained that medical experts and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had directed that all measures approved two weeks earlier be extended for another two weeks.A statement by the minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, quoted Bello as saying, “Based on the guidance of the medical experts and consultations with the highest authority, the presidential task force gave a decision and communication on the fact that all the measures approved two weeks ago be extended for another period of time to enable organisations, individuals and all of us plan for a gradual opening up of the society.”According to the minister, the meeting acknowledged that the primary concern of all leaders and public officials was to save lives and this involves monitoring very closely reports from the health authorities which indicate that after nine weeks of the pandemic and attempts to curtail its spread, not much has changed. He stressed that use of face masks would be compulsory while hand washing and social distancing would also have to be adhered to when places of worship eventually reopened. City News gathered that the meeting was called at the behest of the religious leaders who requested for the reopening of places of worship in the FCT, following pressure from their followers.