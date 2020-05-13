Millionaire E-Money Granted Administrative Bail After Six Hours Drilling At Force Headquarters

Published:

The Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, has left police custody after six hours of interrogation.E-Money, it was learnt, arrived at the Police Headquarters Annex, Kam Salem, Obalende, Ikoyi, around 1pm in a wine-coloured suit.He was subsequently grilled for about six hours by the Inspector-General of Police, Monitoring Department.A top source said, “E-Money visited the Force HQ annex today and met with police detectives and was grilled for about six hours. He came along with two others and responded to many questions. Somebody took his bail and he was allowed to leave and return on Wednesday for more questioning.”The IG, Mohammed Adamu, had placed E-Money under investigation over his flamboyant lifestyle and alleged flagrant abuse of police escorts, The PUNCH gathered.