Members Of Rivers State COVID-19 Task Force Recount Their Ordeal at Demolished Prodest Motel, Port Harcourt

Published:

Share This

Some members of the Rivers State COVID-19 Task Force on Monday explained how the PDP Eleme Youth Leader, Mr Princewill Osaroejiji led several thugs to inflict injuries on them at the premises of Prodest Hotel, Eleme.The Task Force members who are hospitalized at Famo Clinic, Eleme told journalists that they met Prodest Motel in operation.Speaking from his hospital bed, Friday Osaro Oloka said that when they got to Prodest Motel, a party was ongoing. He said that they approached the hotel manager, who sought permission to call his proprietor.He said: "The manager called and the PDP Youth Leader came with some boys. They beat us severely."The PDP Youth Leader asked us why we came to the hotel where he lodged. We told him we didn't know that's where he lodged. Despite that he and his boys beat us till 8pm."Another Task Force Member, Samuel Ndu admitted that people were drinking and partying at the hotel when they got there.He said: "The Manager asked us to wait. Thereafter, several persons came with the PDP Youth Leader who beat us."We got Information that the hotel has been operating despite the order to close hotels etc."Appollos Orr, a Task Force member who sustained injuries, we went there to check their manifest and inquire why the hotel was operational.He said: "We were observing the manifest when we started hearing shouts from outside. Thereafter, we saw Mr Princewill Osaroejiji and his thugs who beat and injured us".Dr Emmanuel Ejembi of Famo Clinic said that the Task Force members were brought into the hotel with severe injuries. He said that they said it was a case of assault.He said the Task Force members complained of Fracture on right knee, pains on their neck and stomach. He pointed out that they are now safe.Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Philip Okwaraji acknowledged that the Task-force members were beaten up at the Prodest Motel by the PDP Youth Leader .He said the State Government issued the Executive Order on 4th May and the Eleme Local Government issued notices to all hotels on May 5th, 2020. He said anyone who flouts Executive Orders knows that there will be consequences.