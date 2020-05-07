Man Crushed To Death While Crossing The Road And Making Video Call With Girlfriend

Published:

Tragedy struck on Wednesday when a 26-year-old man, Olajide Asade, was crushed to death by a commercial car, while he was making a video call to his girlriend at the Adedero village on the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu Expressway.The accident involved a Honda Odyssey car with number plate AAA 589 FV, which was conveying crates of eggs.It was gathered that the deceased was reportedly making a video call to his girlfriend while crossing the road when the accident occurred.An eyewitness said that the deceased and his brother boarded a car from the Kuto motor park in Abeokuta, but the vehicle developed a mechanical fault on the road.The eyewitness said while the other passengers were standing by the roadside waiting for the driver to repair the vehicle, the deceased reportedly concentrated on the video call.The deceased’s brother, Azeez, said they were both travelling to their mother’s residence in the Ajah area of Lagos State.Azeez confirmed that his brother had been making a video call to his girlfriend since they took off from Kuto in Abeokuta.He added that they left their apartment at Ijoga in Abeokuta very early in the morning to embark on the journey.Azeez maintained that the driver of the car, who hit Olajide, was on a normal speed.The driver, whose car hit the deceased, Bolaji Balogun, said Olajide was the one who bumped into his vehicle.Balogun, an employee of an agro firm, said he was going to the Obasanjo Farm to purchase crates of eggs for his company.The driver stated that the deceased had already got to the front of his car before he could apply the brake.Confirming the crash, the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said there were two male occupants in the vehicle that killed Olajide.Akinbiyi said eyewitnesses narrated that a pedestrian was on a call while crossing the road and was knocked down by a vehicle heading for Abeokuta.He stated, “There is a road diversion along the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu interchange due to the ongoing reconstruction; the deceased probably assumed it would be better and safer for him to cross to the other side, where road reconstruction is ongoing.“The man, while crossing back to the other side of the road, was making a video call and was oblivious to the fact that a vehicle was coming from the Sagamu end to Abeokuta.“The vehicle, a Honda Odyssey, hit him and he died on the spot.“His corpse has been deposited in the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the driver of the Honda Odyssey and the vehicle are now at the state Motor Traffic Division, Ibara, Abeokuta.”