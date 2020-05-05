Lagos Discharges 14 Recovered COVID-19 Patients,Records 39 New Cases

Published:

The Lagos State Government has announced that 14 recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged from its isolation centres.The Lagos State Ministry of Health made this known on Monday via its official Twitter handle, saying the 14 patients are Nigerians.“14 more #COVID19 Lagos patients; 6 females and 8 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH and Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society.“The patients; 7 from Onikan, 2 from IDH, Yaba, 4 from LUTH and 1 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 261,” the health ministry tweeted.As at Sunday, May 4, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is 2,558. Lagos is on top of the list with 1,107 confirmed case