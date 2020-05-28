Kogi State Records First Cases Of Coronavirus As Total Infection Across Nigeria Hits 8,733
Published: May 28, 2020
This is so as the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Wednesday with 389 cases reported by the country, despite efforts by authorities to flatten the curve of the pandemic.
The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.
This takes the country’s total infections to 8,733 out of which 2,501 have been discharged with 254 losing their lives.
Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 22 states and with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 256 cases.
389 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-256
Katsina-23
Edo-22
Rivers-14
Kano-13
Adamawa-11
Akwa Ibom-11
Kaduna-7
Kwara-6
Nasarawa-6
Gombe-2
Plateau-2
Abia-2
Delta-2
Benue-2
Niger-2
Kogi-2
Oyo-2
Imo-1
Borno-1
Ogun-1
Anambra-1
8733 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 2501
Deaths: 254 pic.twitter.com/zMOY2YKAX1
