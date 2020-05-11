Kaduna State Govt Declares Two Coronavirus Positive Patients Wanted

Published:

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has warned two persons who tested positive for COVID-19 to submit themselves for treatment at the isolation centre.The ministry has also mandated security agents to track and fish out the two persons before they spread the virus to other members of the public.In a statement on Sunday, the commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Baloni warns that it is illegal and dangerous for Covid-19 positive patients to switch off their phones and make themselves inaccessible to health authorities after being notified of their test results.’’Dr Baloni disclosed that two persons were duly informed that they had tested positive while on isolation on Friday.‘’ Health officials subsequently notified them that a team will be coming to convey them to the isolation centre for treatment. These persons subsequently switched off their phones and have remained incommunicado,’’ she revealed.The Health Commissioner notes that ‘the reckless action of the absconded positive patients is not only endangering themselves but their families and the larger community.‘’Similar irresponsible conduct by some Covid-19 positive cases has been reported in another state. It is a pattern of behaviour that must be stopped because it is patently dangerous to public safety, ‘’ she warns.According to the Commissioner, ‘’ details of the two persons involved have been communicated to the security agencies for tracking and surveillance.”Members of the public who may have relevant information on the whereabouts of these persons are urged to promptly contact the authorities,” she pleaded.Dr Baloni reiterates that Covid-19 is not a death sentence, adding that ‘’persons who receive treatment promptly have a higher chance of defeating the disease.‘’Twelve persons have so far been discharged in Kaduna State after receiving treatment and our health professionals are working hard for the recovery of other patients.”However, positive but asymptomatic persons and untreated Covid-19 cases have a high chance of infecting others and endangering their well-being, she argued.