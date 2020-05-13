Immigration Service Transfers 5 Female Officers To Borno,Yobe etc For Participating In Falz #Bopdaddy Challenge

Published:

Share This

The Nigeria Immigration Service has disciplined five of its female officers by transferring them to Borno, Yobe, Kano and other States far away from their current duty posts for participating in a social media competition known as #Bopdaddy challenge.The immigration authorities stated that the five women would not be given any relocation allowance and must resume at their new duty posts within seven days despite a ban on interstate travel currently in place.According to a document posted on social media by Sahara Reporters, the five officers are – Priscilla Irabor, Catherine Bakura, Blessing Udida, Binti Attabor, and Ockiya Eneni.Eneni was moved from the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card Production Facility to the Borno State Command.The service transferred Irabor from the Lagos State Command to the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano, while Attabor was posted from the service headquarters in Abuja to Yobe State Command.Udida from the FCT Command was sent to the Akwa Ibom State Command while Bakura was transferred from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to the NIS Training School Ahoada, Rivers State.Early in April, the NIS in a disciplinary memo asked the women to explain why they should not be disciplined for allegedly violating the agency’s internal code.In a new memo dated May 12, 2020, signed by Assistant Comptroller-General, Iam Haliru, the reason for their transfer was not expressly stated.The memo with reference number NIS/HQ/ADM/4422/V/684 read in part, “Kindly note that the relocation is at no cost to the service and ensure compliance report reaches the Comptroller General of Immigration on or before May 19, 2020.”The #Bopdaddy Challenge initiated by musician, Folarinde Falana aka Falz, involves people video recording themselves transforming into a variety of clothes.