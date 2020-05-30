Immediate Past NNPC GMD Maikanti Baru Dies At 60

Published:

The immediate-past Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, is dead. He was 60.The current GMD of the corporation, Mele Kyari, confirmed the death on his verified Twitter handle, saying he died last night.“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night. He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him,” he tweeted.A reliable family source said that he died around 1am on Saturday at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.