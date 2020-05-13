I Will Serve Buhari To The Best Of My Abilities...Ibrahim Gambari

Published:

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the new Chief of Staff to the President, General Muhammadu Buhari has promised to serve the nation to the best of his ability through his principal.He spoke at a brief interview after he assumed duties at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.Gambari said what Buhari needed most from him was his loyalty, competence, and support in the task of governance.“I will serve the nation, Mr President. He needs my loyalty, competence, and support. I will serve to the best of my ability”, he stated while thanking the President for the honour offered him to serve as CoS.The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had announced Gambari’s appointment shortly before the start of the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council.The new CoS replaced the late Abba Kyari, who died in April of COVID-19 complications.The FEC meeting, which was chaired by Buhari, observed a minute silence in honour of Kyari.