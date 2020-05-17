I Killed My Best Friend Because Of His New Car..Alleged Killer Of Owerri Based Student Confesses

Published:

The murderers of this 21-year-old man have revealed the mastermind behind his death.Micah Isaiah also known as Leo was killed by a jealous friend. The deceased was said to be a good friend of his alleged killer and had rendered a lot of help to him while alive.According to the finding of the investigations conducted, the killer friend got jealous after Leo bought a brand new Lexus es350.The friend, however, decided to kidnap Leo and then took him to Anambra State, where his Lexus es350 was sold and made away with the valuables of the deceased friend.The suspect, that is, the jealous friend, confessed he hired people who appeared in military dress code and abducted his friend to the scene of the crime.The jealous friend who knew the whole plan all along was sitting with his (late) friend when the fake military men kidnapped him.Fake military manThe culprit confessed that on getting to the scene of the crime in Anambra, they smashed his head with a very big stone and poured a substance on him.Leo’s remains have since been deposited in a morgue after being dead for 12 days.