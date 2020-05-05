How Dancer Died In My House..Shina Peters Son Clarence Opens Up

Published:

A video director, Clarence Peters, on Monday, took to his verified Instagram page to give an account of the circumstances surrounding the alleged electrocution of a dancer, Love Divine, aka Picturekodak, in his studio in the Omole area of Lagos State.Peters is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the state police command for the video vixen’s death.Peters’ girlfriend, Jenifer Alegieuno, aka jbeautifull, and other concerned persons, including a rapper, Illbliss, had protested the decision of the police to detain the director and some of his crew members as part of investigation into Picturekodak’s death.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, had said that Peters was being detained and questioned as a suspect in relation to the ongoing investigation.Speaking on the incident, Peters said in a statement on his Instagram page that he and his crew members willingly made themselves available to the police, adding that a full-scale investigation into the events preceding Picturekodak’s death was ongoing.He stated that after he was notified of Picturekodak’s condition, he directed that the dancer should be rushed to two different hospitals for treatment, but the doctors on duty allegedly refused to admit her on the suspicion that she was a COVID-19 patient.Peters wrote on his verified Instagram handle, @clarenceshotit, “On the 29th of April 2020, Love Divine Ike (Picture Kodak) was in the dance studio, on the premises of Capital Dreams Pictures, with 5 other team members and myself – 7 people in total. At about 7.30pm on the same day, while in another office – a building beside the dance studio, on the same premises, some people who were said to be with Love Divine at the time, rushed in and called my attention to the fact that Love Divine had collapsed.“We immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital, which refused to let us into their premises, let alone admit her. They assumed she was a COVID-19 patient. We tried, but we were not able to gain entry into a second hospital. We eventually got her to a third hospital where she was pronounced dead 30 minutes after arrival.“I was not physically in the same room as her when the incident occurred, and when I inquired, I was told by those present at the scene that Love Divine, while taking a break from the dance session, was sitting on one of the metal sliding door rails, charging and using her phone plugged to an extension box.“The witnesses didn’t realize anything was wrong, until they saw she had laid down, and they noticed smoke coming from her chest area. She was said to be electrocuted, her phone was found on her chest…“The police are currently carrying out a full-scale investigation into the events that occurred, and an autopsy will be carried out, with the full permission and consent of her family. Please note that no one has been charged or arrested, by the police. The witnesses and I willingly made ourselves available to the police.”