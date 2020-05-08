Highlife Legend Victor Olaiya Buried In Lagos (Pictures)

Published:

Share This

The remains of the late Highlife maestro, Dr. Victor Abimbola Olaiya, were laid to rest yesterday at the Vaults & Garden Cemetery, Ikoyi, Lagos.The funeral was attended by select family members and very few friends of the late music legend.Olaiya was laid in state briefly at a hall to enable guests pay their last respect to him. This was followed by his internment in a brown shiny casket.The burial was streamed live on Facebook and had guests wearing face masks as well as observing social distancing in line with the Lagos State Government’s rules on curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.The ceremony was devoid of fanfare that has become synonymous with the funeral of music greats either in Nigeria or across the world.The event was also devoid of the usual Aso-Ebi that is common at burials in Yoruba land.The pallbearers wore a uniform outfit of black colour, with a red rope on their necks. They had an inscription of Victor Olaiya on their clothing.Olaiya died on February 12 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba. He was 89