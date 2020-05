Published:

Some senior officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission have been elevated to the enviable position of Assistant Corps Marshals.CKN News gathered that some of those promoted to ACM are the spokesman of the Corps ,Commander Bisi Kazeem, Lagos State Sector Commander Hyginus Omeje as well as the Ogun State Sector Commander Clement Oladele amongst others.A full list of those promoted is expected to be made public by the FRSC in due course