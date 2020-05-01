FRSC Corps Marshal Commends Ex Staff On Appointment As Ekiti Covid-19 Ambassador

Published:

Share This

Arising from the rare and unusual act of bravery, patriotism and high degree of disciplined parental guidance and control exhibited by Mr Femi Adeoye, a retired Deputy Corps Commander (DCC), of the Federal Road Safety Corps, in his quest to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in Ekiti State, the Corps Marshal, has commended the retired officer , not only for promoting the ideals of the Corps, but for being a national hero who has refused to compromise national health security on the alter of rabid family love or unguided public perception and sentiments.In a press statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, he recalled that Mr Femi Adeoye who retired as a Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) was seen in a video that went viral on social media courageously refusing his son who travelled from Lagos to Ekiti against fatherly advice from accessing the family house, on the ground that he must first subject himself to self-isolation and test before he could be allowed to reunite with the family in line with government regulations.He explained that the patriotic behaviour as seen in the video is a reflection of the discipline and regimentation that the FRSC had instilled in the retired personnel over the years.According to the Corps Marshal, the FRSC is widely known to be a very disciplined paramilitary organization that has groomed its personnel both serving and retired to exhibit the highest level of discipline in any situation they find themselves. As such, the behaviour of Mr Adeoyei did not come to the Corps as a surprise.In the same vein, the Corps Marshal commended the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the good People and Government of Ekiti State for honouring Mr Femi Adeoye as Ekiti State COVID-19 Ambassador, thus recognising his exemplary conduct in such a glorifying manner, a gesture that will not only be a source of motivation to the good people of Ekiti, but Nigerians at large.