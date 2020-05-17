Four Month Baby Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Kaduna As National Cases Hit 5.621

Published:

Twenty new cases of the COVID-19 have been recorded in Kaduna State.The State Ministry of Health disclosed this on Friday, noting that 15 out of the 20 cases comprise of family members and close contacts of previously confirmed cases.According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, a four-month-old baby girl and six health workers were also among the new patients.The infant is said to have been confirmed positive after she was taken to a hospital over some respiratory issues, and tested in accordance with the updated guidelines which advise that those who show such symptoms be tested.Her parents have also been tested and they await their results.Dr Baloni further explained that the 20 new cases are spread across seven local government areas with Chikun LGA having seven cases (including five members of the same family), four in Giwa and three in Kaduna North.In addition, Sabon-Gari and Kaduna South have two cases each, while Igabi and Zaria have one case each.The latest cases show that COVID-19 has spread into nine LGAs in the state: Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Sabon-Gari, Soba and Zaria.The Commissioner, therefore, warned that the widening spread of the COVID-19 means that the risk of infection has increased for persons who do not stay at home or who fail to observe necessary precautions when they go out.Consequently, she advised residents to shun non-essential travel or interactions to avoid taking the virus home and infecting loved ones.For parents especially, she said: “They must also exercise personal responsibility regarding not allowing visitors into their homes. One of the COVID-19 fatalities in the state got infected when he received visitors at home. Elderly persons and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and respiratory diseases are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19 infection. Everyone owes them a duty of care by not exposing them to visits and interactions that increase their risk of being infected.“The Ministry of Health appeals to all residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, wear facemasks if they have compelling reasons to go out, observe physical distancing and avoid large gatherings. Our communities should also continue the public service of reporting suspicious cases in their areas. Stay home, stay safe, save lives”.Meanwhile ,Nigeria has recorded 176 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,621.The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this late Saturday.Of the new cases, 95 are confirmed to be in Lagos, 31 in Oyo, while 11 are in the FCT, Abuja.Also, eight each are in Niger and Borno states, six in Jigawa, four in Kaduna, three in Anambra, two each in Edo, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi and one each in Benue and Zamfara.176 new cases of #COVID19;95-Lagos31-Oyo11-FCT8-Niger8-Borno6-Jigawa4-Kaduna3-Anambra2-Edo2-Rivers2-Nasarawa2-Bauchi1-Benue1-Zamfara5621 cases of #COVID19 in NigeriaDischarged: 1472Deaths: 176 pic.twitter.com/VBFAS6YQYJ— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 16, 2020The agency also noted that the number of recovered cases had jumped from 1,320 on Friday to 1,472, while the death toll increased by five, to 176.Here’s a full break down of the total number of cases by state.