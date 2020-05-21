FG Orders Investigation Into NIPOST HQ Fire Incident

Published:

The FG has ordered an investigation into the fire that engulfed some Parts of the headquarters building of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Abuja on Wednesday morning.The affected part is located on the second floor of the building situated in Garki area of the nation’s capital.The fire which broke out in the morning is reported to have sent workers who were already in their offices by surprise as they scampered to safety.Fire fighters were mobilised to the scene while the cause of the fire remained unknown, according to eworld magazine.NIPOST General Manager, Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao confirmed that “the Posting and Industrial Relations Unit of the Human Resource Division of NIPOST Corporate Headquarters was at about 8:35am gutted by fire”.According to him, “the smoke that snowballed into the fire was first noticed coming from the window of the office of at the second floor of the building.He said the Nigerian Fire Service was contacted and the officials responded immediately arriving after the fire started. The fire was contained just in the only office where it started without spreading to any other part of the adjoining offices.“Normalcy has indeed been restored.There is no cause for alarm over the fire incident.We commend men of the Federal Fire Service who responded promptly and contained the fire into just one office. We equally thank Nigerians from all walks of life for their concern over the incident,” he added