Edo,Osun,Oyo,Ondo ,Two Other States Get New Police Commissioners

Published:

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands/Formations as follows:Osun State – CP Undie J. AdieEdo State – CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mniBauchi State – CP Lawal Jimeta TankoEbonyi State – CP Philip Sule Maku, fdcGombe State – CP Ahmed Maikudi ShehuOndo State – CP Bolaji Amidu SalamiOyo State – CP Joe Nwachukwu EnwonwuEastern Port - CP Evelyn T. PetersideEOD - CP Okon Etim Ene, fdcAirport Command - CP Bello MaikwashiAnti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos) - CP Olukolu Tairu ShinaThe Inspector General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.The IGP also enjoins the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.