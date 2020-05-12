Doyin Okupe,Wife Recovers From Coronavirus

Published:

A former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Public Affairs, Dr. Doyin Okupe, says he and his wife, Aduralere, have just been discharged after spending about two weeks in an isolation ward in Sagamu, Ogun State, for Covid-19 treatment.Okupe said this in a Facebook post on Tuesday.He wrote, “On April 23, my wife Aduralere and I tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. That same day we were moved to the isolation ward facilities in Sagamu. Glory be to God Almighty Jehovah and His Son Jesus Christ through whose blood that was shed for us at Calvary and by whose stripes we became healed and tested negative twice for the Covid-19 Virus. We were discharged from the isolation centre, in the early hours of today.”The former Presidential aide thanked Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who sent him prayers very regularly, in spite of his busy schedule as chief executive.“I thank the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who was a flower girl at my wedding in 1977. I also thank the health workers under the leadership of Dr Olaitan and Dr Ayeni.“It is incredible what dangerous and sometimes sacrifices they paid, including very long hours of work stretching for a week at a time, all to ensure that we, the patients under their care live. My wife and I are grateful to you all,” he said.