Dorcas Generation Empowers 20 Widows In Imo State

As part of extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable during this COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the globe non-governmental organization, Dorcas Generation has empowered some widows with cash donationsThe event took place at Onuimo Local Government of Imo State.on Sunday, 3rd May 2020. .According to report reaching CKN News 20 widows received N25,000 each.The foundation founded by US-based humanitarian Ms Amara Nwosu has for years been in the vanguard of assisting widows across Nigeria.For More Details Visit