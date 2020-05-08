Dorcas Generation Empowers 20 Widows In Imo State

As part of extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable during this COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the globe non-governmental organization, Dorcas Generation has empowered some widows with cash donations
The event took place at Onuimo Local Government of Imo State.on Sunday, 3rd May 2020. .
According to report reaching CKN News 20 widows received N25,000 each.
The foundation founded by US-based humanitarian Ms Amara Nwosu has for years been in the vanguard of assisting widows across Nigeria.
0 comments: