Decomposing Body Of Kidnapped Ex Edo State Commissioner Found

The decomposing body of kidnapped Edo State’s former Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Egbe Ediagbonya, has been found in a forest.Some farmers discovered the remains around 6:30 p.m. on May 29 at Edo forest, which shared boundary with Ondo state, near the victim’s Utese village in Ovia Northeast Local Government Area of Edo state.The former commissioner was seized from his residence at Utese on Saturday, May 16 this year by unknown gunmen and suspected kidnappers.Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said yesterday in Benin: “The farmers who were uneasy and apprehensive about the horrible sight, rushed to the village (Utese) to break the news, and they thereater moved to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Okada, and reported the sad development to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the station.“Immediately, the DPO mobilised his men, contacted the medical team of Igbinedion University, Okada and they moved to the forest, in company with the deceased’s family members and the community’s people.“At the scene, the remains of Hon. Ediagbonya were identified to be him by his family members and immediately, the remains were professionally evacuated and taken to Igbinedion University Hospital Mortuary, Okada for autopsy.”Nwabuzor also stated that the Edo police command deeply condoled with the immediate family of the victim, while praying that Almighty God would give them the fortitude to bear the loss.Edo police spokesman also assured that the command would fish out the killers of the illustrious son of Utese village.