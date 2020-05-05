DAAR Communications Clears The Air Over Death Of Dokpesi's Former PA

Published:

RE: The Transition Of Prince Macaulay Ogbaki and Related Issues.1) The Management of DAAR Communications PLC regrets to announce the sudden transition to Glory of Prince Macaulay Ogbaki who was an ex staff of the organization having retired in 2018.While in service, he was the Personal Secretary to the Founder/ Chairman when the Corporate Head office of DAAR Communications was in Alagbado - Lagos. He has and had always been in the Lagos office and he never relocated/worked with him in Abuja.2) Prince Macaulay Ogbaki passed on, on Friday May 1, 2020 after a brief illness upon his return from the hospital in Sango- Ota, Ogun state near Lagos where he had been receiving treatment lately on some health issues.3) He died peacefully in his residence in Sango - Ota, Ogun State near Lagos.4) For the avoidance of doubt and contrary to a trending story in the social media, the Founder/ Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc DID NOT LOOSE any staff due to COVID19 or any sickness.5) Also, DAAR Communications PLC have not lost any staff to COVID196) Our only experience with the COVID 19 is already well articulated officially and it is in the public domain.7) We hereby and most respectfully express our profound appreciation to all those that called to inquire on the rather embarrassing and disturbing FAKE NEWS which has caused us and our most valued Stakeholders, Friends and Well - Wishers so much psychological and emotional pains and panic.We are most grateful and encouraged by the extensive show of love, empathy and the concern.We trust in God for his protection over all of us and most especially all those that are undergoing treatment for the COVID 19 Pandemic. We pray that their healings shall be so prompt and miraculous. We all shall have every cause to celebrate the glory, grace and mercy of God.SignedJohnson Onime