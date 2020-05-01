Covid-19:Kano Overtakes Lagos In New Cases As Death Toll Rises To 58

Published:

204 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing to 1,932, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle.It also said that a total of 58 patients have died of coronavirus-related fatalities in the country.It tweeted, “204 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 80 in Kano, Lagos, 45;Gombe – 12, Bauchi – nine, Sokoto – nine, Borno – seven, Edo – seven, Rivers – six, Ogun – six, FCT – four, Akwa Ibom – four, Bayelsa – four, Kaduna – three, Oyo – two, Delta – two, Nasarawa – two, Ondo – one, Kebbi – one.“As of 11:50pm on the 30th April, there are 1,932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Discharged: 319; Deaths: 58.“34 states and the Federal Capital Territory in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of #COVID-19. 71 per cent of all cases are from three states.”Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, during a daily briefing on COVID-19, on Thursday in Abuja, expressed concern over the community transmission of the virus.He said that daily laboratory testing capacity for COVID-19 had been increased to 2,500 in the 15 molecular diagnosis laboratories across the country.“Active community transmission is illustrated by the increasing number of confirmed persons who have COVID-19.“This is a major challenge and necessitates a call on all citizens to take COVID-19 infection seriously, and take ownership of their health, and strictly adhere to public health advisories,” he said.