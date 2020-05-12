Covid-19:Gov Udom Orders Immediate Shutdown Of All Livestock Markets In Akwa Ibom

Published:

IMMEDIATE SHUT DOWN OF LIVESTOCK MARKET IN AKWA IBOM STATEI have been directed by HE the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to announce the immediate shutdown of all livestock markets in state for the rest of May 2020.By this announcement, no new consignment of livestock - goats, cows and rams, will be allowed into the state until further notice. Livestock sellers are advised to sell off their stock and proceed to shutdown.Security agencies have been directed to monitor and ensure full compliance. Defaulters will be prosecuted.Dr. Emmanuel EkuwemSecretary to the State Government/Chairman COVID-19 Management CommitteeAkwa Ibom State