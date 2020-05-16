Covid-19:Ebonyi Governor Lifts Ban On Churches ,Worship Centres

Published:

The Ebonyi state governor , Dave Umahi after few weeks of total ban on religious gathering in the state, has lifted the ban.This was contained In a press state meant signed by the state commissioner for information, Uchenna Orji, he said the governor’s decision was based on passionate appeal made by the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ebonyi state chapter and some other religious bodies in the state.He said the reopening of worship centres will be under strict observance of COVID-19 policy and State laws, and having prayerfully reviewed the request and in consultation with state leaders, he hereby directs that religious centres in the state do re-open for worship once a week effective from 15th May, 2020.He further warned that all church services should observe their worship only on Sunday between the hours of 9am to 11am. Muslims and other religious faithful that worship on Friday and Saturday should observe their worship between 9am to 11am on the respective days.He however noted that no religious worship centres should permit more than 500 worshipers and should observe a minimum of 2 meters social distancing from one another.Governor Umahi reiterated that the state COVID-19 policies should be observed strictly at the worship centres. Wearing of face mask, regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers.