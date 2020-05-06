Covid-19 Patient Dies Inside Vehicle Conveying Him To Isolation Centre In Ogun

Published:

Share This

A suspected COVID-19 patient died on Tuesday in a vehicle conveying him to an isolation centre in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.His death caused panic among the residents.The patient was reportedly dropped opposite one of the entrances to a leading commercial bank.The suspected patient, identified simply as Alex, a Beninoise, resided in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.He was reportedly accompanied by his friend who was seen clutching his remains, seeking help, in a video that trended on social media yesterday.Alex’s friend claims in the video that the deceased took ill when he returned recently from Cotonou, Republic of Benin.He said he and Alex were Beninoise residing in Ijebu-Ode, adding that an officer, perhaps referring to a security operative, was conveying them from Sagamu to Owode Idiroko, a border town in Ogun State, when his friend died in the car.The friend of the deceased said the officer hurriedly dumped him and his deceased friend beside the road.The development caused not a small concern in Abeokuta as residents of the area were worried for their safety, fearing that people could begin to contract this viral disease if the state government fails to move in to disinfect the area.Governor Dapo Abiodun through his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Emmanuel Ojo, advised Abeokuta residents to be calm.