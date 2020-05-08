COVID-19: Cleric Lauds Peter Obi For Reaching Out

Published:

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has described the Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 polls, Mr. Peter Obi, as a man who truly loves reaching out in the true meaning of charity.Bishop Chukwuma made this known on Monday, May 4, 2020 at The Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, Enugu, where a team of delegates from Peter Obi went to deliver COVID-19 intervention package to the hospital.Bishop Chukwuma, who described Obi as a man of the people, said he has once again demonstrated his kind hearted nature, by ‘coming to Enugu to deliver such relief materials to us in this time of need’.The team led by the Former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof Stella Okunna, handed over some relief materials from Mr. Peter Obi, to Bishop Chukwuma, the Founder of The Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, Enugu. The items included 1 carton of 2,000 face masks, 8 cartons of hand gloves, 4 cartons of sanitizers, 8 big cartons of paracetamol and an infrared thermometer.Appreciating Obi for the palliative, Bishop Chukwuma said ‘Obi loves to show love to people against all odds’. He further prayed God to bless Obi’s future endeavours.“We are very appreciative of our brother and former governor, Mr Peter Obi, for extending his kind gestures to us here in Enugu State. He has once again demonstrated that he is a man who loves ecumenism. We thank him for the relief materials he donated to us and we pray God to continue to bless his endeavours,” Bishop Chukwuma acknowledged.Prof Okunna was accompanied by the former Commissioner for Housing, Anambra State, Chief Patrick Nky Obi, and other aides.