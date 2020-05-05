Chris Oyakhilome Condemns Pastors That Shutdown Churches Because Of Coronavirus

Published:

The President of the LoveWorld Incorporated, aka Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has berated some church leaders for complying with the government order on ban on gatherings without asking the government for time to pray and consult with their congregation.He said such leaders were not true Christians and it was the reason the country was yet to “see the hand of God”.Oyakhilome also questioned why COVID-19 patients were shut out from churches, saying the House of God should be a place of healing.The cleric, who spoke in a telecast to his members, said the government would soon begin to classify churches based on their compliance with directives on the COVID-19 pandemic.He said while some would be tagged COVID-19 compliant churches, others would be tagged for not abiding by the rules.He said, “COVID-19 compliant churches will mean churches that people who are infected with COVID-19 cannot come there. Is the church of Jesus Christ not a place of healing? So, those of you who love to run around government officials to get your validation, come and get COVID-19 compliant registration for your church. That is the last day Jesus will be in that church. But that is coming.“In different cities, ministers of God gathered together and shut down the congregations of the Lord. How many said, let us pray; give us time to pray? They consulted you; they consulted you in different nations and states. How many of you said, let us pray? Instead, you said oh yes.“Because they said there would be compensation for the period of the lockdown. What compensation can be enough to replace the praise and worship of the congregation? I hope you have enjoyed the time so far, only you in the cathedral did online transmission. Hope you enjoyed it so far? But thank you very much for what you did to the House of God.”Oyakhilome, who told his congregation he had a lot to tell them, said churches would soon be asked to set up testing centres because people would not be going for testing.He also queried the motives for the planned vaccination against the pandemic.“What they are using to test, do you know what it is? Do you know why it can show positive and negative? Do you know? A virus they told us they are still studying, why don’t they study it first? They are still studying it and they already have a vaccine that could be ready in July for a virus they are still studying,” the pastor said.